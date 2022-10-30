Bao Finance Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.92 million and $47,107.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.87 or 0.31499146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

