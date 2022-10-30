Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.