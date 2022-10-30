Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

