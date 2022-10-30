Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $256,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.96 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

