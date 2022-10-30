Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

