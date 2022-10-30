Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

