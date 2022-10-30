Barclays Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $510.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $413.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.11 and a 200-day moving average of $410.98. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

