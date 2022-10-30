Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.53. The company has a market capitalization of £23.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.39.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

