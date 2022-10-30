Barclays Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

