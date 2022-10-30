Barclays Trims Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Target Price to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

KIM opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 714,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 22.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $254,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.