BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCBP opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

