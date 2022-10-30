BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.
BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
BCB Bancorp Stock Performance
BCBP opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
