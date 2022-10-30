Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 128,130 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,208,000 after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 281,213 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,023,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 128,108 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $48.81 during trading on Friday. 134,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

