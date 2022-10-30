Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.96 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,253 shares of company stock valued at $45,369,255. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day moving average is $231.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

