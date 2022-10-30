Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

GLD stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,875. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

