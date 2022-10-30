Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $101.82. 6,790,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

