Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.8 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

