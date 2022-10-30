Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 637,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,485 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 691.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 289,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $26.80 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

