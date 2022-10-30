Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

