Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

BECTY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

