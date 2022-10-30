Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,613 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. 7,250,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825,928. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

