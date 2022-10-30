Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of International Paper worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Paper by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 3,635,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.