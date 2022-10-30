Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $22.01 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Ventas worth $22,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,543,000 after purchasing an additional 683,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. 1,264,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

