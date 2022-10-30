Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $33.72 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 55,833,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,448,172. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.