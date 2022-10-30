Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $8.60 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Southern by 5.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 82.9% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 205,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Southern by 17.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of SO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.34. 4,509,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

