Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.19. 6,761,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.