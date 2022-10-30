Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 345,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,833. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

