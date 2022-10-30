Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. 43,697,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,961,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

