Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,511 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 2.3 %

UL traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 2,930,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,551. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

