Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,158 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,540 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $29,495,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,033,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,251. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

