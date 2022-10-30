Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.26. 1,253,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,213. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

