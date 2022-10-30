Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Belden Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BDC opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $70.97.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,574 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $12,138,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,424,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.