Beldex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.47 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $153.64 million and $2.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.72 or 0.07769893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00087839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

