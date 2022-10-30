Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.93 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 162,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

