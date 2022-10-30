Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Benchmark Metals Stock Performance
Shares of BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,516. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
