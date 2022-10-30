Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank Karbe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Better Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

