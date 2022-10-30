Bfsg LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $57.56. 2,215,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.



