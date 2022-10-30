Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. 10,773,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

