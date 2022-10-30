Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. 5,659,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

