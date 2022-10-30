Bfsg LLC Sells 504 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 11,454,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,958. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

