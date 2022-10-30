Bfsg LLC Sells 620 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.69. 3,297,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

