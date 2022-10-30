Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $680.80 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 9.1 %

BIO.B stock opened at $355.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $321.42 and a 12 month high of $538.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

