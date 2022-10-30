Biodesix (BDSX) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Biodesix to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix’s peers have a beta of -1.55, meaning that their average share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million -$43.16 million -0.56 Biodesix Competitors $1.04 billion $56.20 million 0.77

This table compares Biodesix and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biodesix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46% Biodesix Competitors -1,502.38% -53.84% -23.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biodesix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Biodesix Competitors 144 738 1622 30 2.61

Biodesix currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 824.09%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 81.24%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Biodesix peers beat Biodesix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

