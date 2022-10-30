BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 32.0% in October

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $137.65 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

