BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.90 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and approximately $34.90 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $20,754.11 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,671.26356852 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,987,617.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

