BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $20,567.72 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $16.43 billion and $36.67 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $20,567.72 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003941 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00252961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,767.23028361 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,812,755.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.