Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $118.66 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $118.66 or 0.00571122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $512.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00234383 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00048481 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,214,819 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
