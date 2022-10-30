Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.57 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and $165,993.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00133062 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00245030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00067153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018992 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

