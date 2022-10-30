Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.16 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $215.16 million and approximately $292,266.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.41 or 0.00064826 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00563222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00230956 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051794 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.36416173 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $243,702.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

