BitDAO (BIT) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.76 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

