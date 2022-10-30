BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and $1.15 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002265 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008296 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

